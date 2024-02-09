MLB slaps sanctions on Billy Eppler as former New York Mets GM found guilty of misusing injured list

According to MLB insider Anthony DiComo, the MLB has decided to place former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler on the league's ineligible list for 2024. Following an investigation by the league, the former Mets executive was found to have misused the MLB's injured list.

"News: MLB has placed former Mets GM Billy Eppler on its ineligible list through the end of the 2024 World Series, following results of the league's investigation into Eppler's misuse of the injured list. This is effectively a one-year suspension for Eppler." - @AnthonyDiComo

According to the investigation spearheaded by the MLB and Commissioner Rob Manfred, Billy Eppler was found to have falsified injuries in order to open up roster spaces. The investigation determined that the false injury reports occurred during both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. It's reported that no members of the team's training or medical staff were mentioned in the investigation.

The 48-year-old served as the general manager of the New York Mets from November 2021 to October 5th, 2023. Eppler decided to resign from his position after the investigation was made public by the MLB.

Eppler's resignation also coincided with New York Mets owner Steve Cohen hiring David Stearns as the team's president of baseball operations. It's unclear yet which players were involved in Eppler's misuse of the injury list. However, given the level of roster turnover that the Mets experienced over the course of his tenure, there were plenty of opportunities to do so.

A look at some of the most notable moves during Billy Eppler's tenure with the New York Mets

The New York Mets struggled to live up to the expectations placed upon them during Eppler's tenure. That being said, the former general manager, along with a push from owner Steve Cohen, made a number of notable roster moves in order to try and win the franchise's first title since 1986.

"Max Scherzer said the reports about the Mets clubhouse weren't accurate and that he and Justin Verlander are actually "in a better place" then they were at the start of this season (via @chelsea_janes )" - @TalkinBaseball_

Some of the most notable moves that the team made with Billy Eppler at the helm were the big-money free-agent signings of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. Other notable signings included Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Kodai Senga.

