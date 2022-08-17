MLB Sorare: All information on 'Search & Player Pages' update in crypto-based Fantasy Baseball game

MLB Sorare is taking the fantasy baseball world by storm. The NFT-based free-to-play game now has a new update as it strives for a better and more refined user experience.

The update comprises two key product features - Player Pages and Search - to help managers in the game scout players and build their teams.

Player Pages - If you are familiar with Solare: Football, then it will seem very familiar too. If not, it will seem like a cakewalk regardless.

Managers can access all the important details for a player in one place on their respective player pages. Player pages include the most recent scores, upcoming games, and a look at a player’s minted cards.

Search - Managers can now search across MLB Sorare through the new search function.

The 'search' option is available at the top of every Sorare page, which allows you to easily find your favorite players. Managers will also be able to search and access the galleries of all Sorare Managers.

A balanced team is key to success on MLB Sorare

The game’s marketplace is live and you can now make your selections if you haven't already.

There are four kinds of cards in the game: Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique. Fans can enter their cards into a variety of tournaments and earn points based on real-life performances and results.

Having players like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto will guarantee returns. However, just like in real life, success in Sorare can only be found with a balanced line-up from top to bottom.

Here’s the line-up of a recent Limited tournament winner.

SorareMLB @SorareMLB Props to Mattcr7 on a 1st-place finish in our Limited All Star competition with a well-balanced lineup! 🥇 Props to Mattcr7 on a 1st-place finish in our Limited All Star competition with a well-balanced lineup! 🥇 https://t.co/U9328YufRe

Tournaments can be found in the lobby section on Sorare’s website. Once the games are underway, it is very easy to keep track of how your Sorare team is performing in real time.

On the live tab in Sorare’s lobby, you'll be able to see a rundown of the MLB games your players are participating in. You can follow the points being earned live. You can also keep tabs on where your team stands in the real-time leaderboard of all the tournaments that you have entered.

For further details on Sorare's Rare NFTs visit: Sorare: Own Your Game

