MLB Sorare: Complete breakdown on how to score points in NFT-based Baseball Fantasy game

MLB Sorare has officially launched its revolutionary NFT-based Baseball Fantasy game, so let's look at how to score points. Points are scored in the fantasy game the same way runs are scored in the MLB. If one of your batters has a strong offensive game, you can expect your points to increase.

The better the play, the more points you can rack up. A single is worth two points, a double is worth five and a triple is worth eight points. Of course, the best part of baseball is the incredible home runs, which are worth a whopping 10 points. Hope you can get power hitters like Aaron Judge or Bryce Harper on your team!

Be careful to avoid players who strike out frequently, however, as every strikeout will result in one negative point.

Sorare sent out an important reminder on Twitter, one that could win you the matchup!

"When you forget to set your lineup before the deadline" - Sorare

The defensive side of the ball is also important in Sorare Fantasy Baseball, just as it is in the real game.

How pitchers score points in MLB Sorare Fantasy Baseball

Pitchers can be the difference makers in every Sorare Fantasy Baseball game. They have tremendous upside, but also plenty of risk.

For a win, they earn you five points, and a closer can earn you 10 with a save. There are, however, more ways to lose points with a pitcher than a batter. Every earned run they allow will result in a negative two points and a negative 0.5 points for every hit allowed.

Winning competitions is important if you want to improve your team, as Sorare pointed out on Twitter.

"What do you get for winning the first-ever Common All-Star Competition? Oh, just a Shohei Otani limited card!" - Sorare

For everything that you need to know about how to score, please visit the official Sorare MLB website.

For further details on Sorare's Rare NFTs visit: Sorare: Own Your Game

