MLB Sorare: Complete information on how to sell your NFT cards

MLB Sorare may be confusing for new players on how to sell their NFT Cards. Here's a look at the complete information that anyone would need to know on how to sell NFT Cards in MLB Sorare.

The first thing you want to do when selling your NFT Cards is to login to your account and go to 'My Club'. Once you are there, you will want to click on 'Cards'.

Then, click on the particular card that you would like to sell and click on 'Sell My Card'. After this, you will choose the price that you would like to sell the card for.

Once your card is up for sale, it will be up for sale for the next 48 hours. If the card is not sold in this time frame, it will go back into your collection.

If by chance a card is sold, you will receive an email that notifies you of the sale and the card will be removed from your collection. One important thing to remember is that you cannot sell Common Cards.

If you are still confused, here is a video you can watch that explains how to sell NFT cards:

This provides a basic understanding of how to sell NFT Cards. For further details, visit:Sorare: Own Your Game.

MLB Sorare: The basics of buying and selling cards

In the game, players can collect five different types of playing cards. Starting the game, players will need to be able to collect Common cards. They will receive these for free once they register for the game. These cards are not tradeable.

The other four cards include the Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique cards. Each of these cards have a different value based on the number of cards available per season.

Limited Cards cards, for example, have 5,000 cards available per season. Rare Cards have 1,000 available per season, while Super Rare only have 100 available per season. Sorare also offers Unique Cards where only one card is available for purchase.

If you have any questions on how to collect, sell, or buy cards, visit the MLB Sorare Website for more information.

