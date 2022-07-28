MLB Sorare: Everything you need to know about tournament eligibility for Fantasy Baseball Game

Before we discuss tournaments on MLB Sorare and how to become eligible, here is an overview of the basics of buying and selling cards.

In the MLB Sorare game, players can collect different types of cards. To start the game, players will be able to collect Common cards. They will receive these for free once they register for the game.

Then, there are the rest of the cards that one can purchase. These include the Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique careds. Each of these cards have a different value based on the number of cards available per season.

Limited Cards cards, for example, have 5,000 cards available per season. Rare Cards have 1,000 per season, while Super Rare only have 100 available per season. Sorare also offers Unique Cards where only one card is available for purchase.

Watch New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge talk about his dream team lineup in Sorare.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about tournament eligibility for MLB Sorare.

MLB Sorare: How to become eligible for tournaments

Once you start the game, you will be automatically qualified to compete in the Common All-Star tournament. In this particular tournament, only Common cards are allowed.

There are also Limited tournaments you can compete in. To be able to compete in these tournaments, you will need to have seven Limited cards. Although the game is new, Sorare is making an exception at the moment.

Right now, to be able to compete in Limited tournaments, you will be allowed to use up to three Common Cards. However, as the season moves on, you will eventually be required to have a full lineup of Limited cards.

Other tournaments one can compete in are Rare tournaments. These tournaments require players to have, at least, four Rare cards. You can use three Limited cards to complete your lineup.

Then, there are the Super Rare tournaments. Super Rare tournaments require you to have, at least, three Super Rare cards. You can use up to four Rare cards.

Lastly, there are Unique tournaments. To compete in these tournaments, you will need to use, at least, two Unique cards. The rest of the cards in your lineup must be Super Rare cards.

Overall, this provides a basic understanding of how to compete in the variety of tournaments that Sorare MLB offers. For further details on Sorare's Rare NFTs, visit:Sorare: Own Your Game.

There is also a video you can watch on YouTube that further explains the basics of playing the new game.

