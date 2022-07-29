MLB Sorare: How to claim your rewards while playing the Fantasy Baseball game

MLB Sorare is a new fantasy baseball game that launched earlier this month. The game has several traditional aspects of fantasy baseball, while also having several unique features.

Here, we'll look at how to claim rewards while playing MLB Sorare.

At the end of each Game Week, depending on how your team performs, you can claim rewards to boost your lineup. These can be claimed by going to the MLB Sorare lobby. Once claimed, you will be on your way to getting more valuable playing cards.

MLB Sorare: An Overview of the Basics of the game

The new fantasy game may be confusing on how to get started. Here is a basic overview of how to get started and play the game:

Initially in the Sorare game, players collect different types of cards. To begin, players will need to collect common cards. These free cards are received upon entry into the game.

There are also other cards that can be purchased. These include Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique. Each of these cards have a different value based on the number of cards available per season, which varies.

Rare cards, for example, have 1,000 available per season. Overall, acquiring new cards is essential to improving your team.

Once registered for the game, individuals can create lineup cards for their team. These lineup cards consist of seven player cards which are used to compete against other players.

The lineup includes one relief pitcher, one starting pitcher, a first or third baseman, a shortstop or second baseman, an outfielder, one extra hitter, and a flex slot. If there is more than one card for the same player, only one of the cards in the lineup may be used.

Then there is scoring. Scoring is determined based on the performance of the players each gameday. Here is an overview of how scoring works:

Pitching Hitting Inning Pitched: 3 Points Run: 3 Points Hold: 5 Points RBI: 3 Points Strikeout: 2 points Single: 2 Points Save: 10 Points Double: 5 Points Win: 5 Points Triple: 8 Points Hit Allowed: -0.5 Points Home Run: 10 Points Earned Run: -2 Points Walk: 2 Points Walk: -1 Points Strikeout: -1 Points Hit By Pitch: -1 Points Stolen Base: 5 Points Hit By Pitch: 2 Points

There is also a competitive aspect to the game. Each week there are two Game Weeks. They run Monday through Thursday, and Friday through Sunday each week.

Tournament eligibility depends on the type of cards each participant holds. For example, there are tournaments for users with Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique. Overall, the game is new and exciting. For further details on Sorare's Rare NFTs visit: Sorare: Own Your Game

