MLB Sorare: How to enter tournaments and win NFT cards while playing the Fantasy Baseball game

Sorare Fantasy Baseball is taking the MLB world by storm, so let's take a look at how tournaments and rewards work. Thankfully, the system is very accessible and easy to understand.

Sorare runs tournaments that can be found in the lobby of their site. This is where you can pit your teams against other users. Right now, all tournaments are "Common All-Star" tournaments that anybody can join. If you win enough of those tournaments to get rare player cards, you'll be ready for the higher scarcity tournaments starting in August.

Sorare MLB tweeted about the upcoming Rare All-Star tournaments that will be opening up soon.

Here's the rundown:

Managers need at least 4 Rare cards and can use up to 3 Limited cards.

One Rare card will need to be a pitcher.



Tournaments are the best way for players to earn Rare cards, so make sure your rosters are stacked with stars like Mike Trout or Aaron Judge.

How to win NFT cards in MLB Sorare Fantasy Baseball

To win new player cards, all you have to do is win tournaments like the ones stated above! The more tournaments you win, the more cards you'll have to use for future tournaments.

Since different tournaments are played at each card level, you'll want as many opportunities to win as possible. Sorare provided this helpful graphic to know what kind of roster you'll need for the Rare All-Star tournament that is starting soon.

Because Sorare MLB is still new, this is the perfect opportunity to get involved and start building your fantasy team.

For further details on Sorare's Rare NFTs visit: Sorare: Own Your Game

