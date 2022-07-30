MLB Sorare: How to follow your team while playing the NFT-based Fantasy Baseball Game

MLB Sorare is set to revolutionize fantasy baseball as we know it. The NFT-based free-to-play game’s marketplace is now live and fans can start making their selections.

"We are LIVE! Our Marketplace is OPEN. All @MLB players in Limited and Rare cards are up for grabs... starting now. Not to mention, some Super Rares. Check everything out at http://sorare.com/mlb" - SorareMLB

There are four kinds of cards in the game - Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique. Fans can enter their cards into a variety of tournaments and will earn points based on real-life performances and results.

Based on the experience points (XP) earned, every card in the game has a level associated with it. The cards will earn more XP each time you compete in a tournament.

Tournaments can be found in the lobby section on Sorare’s website. Currently, all tournaments are of the “Common All-Star” format, which is open to all.

Rare All-Star competition begins in Game Week 4! Here's the rundown: Managers need at least 4 Rare cards and can use up to 3 Limited cards; One Rare card will need to be a pitcher. More info here! https://bit.ly/3cGR6qj

Upon winning enough of these tournaments, you will get "Rare" player cards. These cards will enable you to join higher scarcity tournaments starting in August.

How do you keep track of your team in MLB Sorare?

Once the games are underway, it is very easy to keep track of how your MLB Sorare team is performing in real time.

On the live tab in Sorare’s lobby, you'll be able to see a rundown of the MLB games your players are participating in. You can follow the points being earned live. You can also keep tabs on where your team stands in the real-time leaderboard of all the tournaments that you have entered.

Every card that you use in a tournament will earn XP for that Game Week, based on the formula: XP = (base XP + player score XP). Base XP = 75, while player score XP = the total score of the team that the player card was used in, multiplied by 0.125.

For example, if you play Aaron Judge and your team for that week scores 240 points, your Aaron Judge card will earn 105 XP - 75 base, and 30 (240 * 0.125) for how the team performed.

For further details on Sorare's Rare NFTs visit: Sorare: Own Your Game

