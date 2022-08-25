MLB Sorare: How to transfer Ethereum token to your Sorare wallet  

MLB Sorare is the first game of its kind with the combination of one of the most popular sports and perhaps the most lucrative investment methods. Sorare started their game with fantasy football but has now expanded to Major League Baseball. If you are into sports and are looking for a way to invest your money, Sorare is a great choice for you.

The game has been out for over a month and features every current Major League Baseball player. Sorare is a card collecting-based game, meaning that there are different tiers of each card.

Starting off, Common cards are fittingly the most common ones you can obtain, and there are an unlimited amount of them in circulation. Limited cards are the next tier up, and there are 5,000 of each card in stock. Next up are Rare cards, with just 1,000 of each. Following this are Super Rare cards, and there are only 100 of each. Lastly, there are Unique cards, which are truly one of a kind.

As you might guess, the rarer the card, the more valuable that card is. Now, what can be confusing at first is transferring Ethereum to your MLB Sorare wallet. However, this is a pretty simple process, and Sorare streamlines it for your convienience.

The process of transferring Ethereum to your MLB Sorare wallet

The first step of the process it to make sure that your Ethereum is transferred to your Coinbase.com account because this is free. From there, you can withdraw Ethereum from your Coinbase wallet simply by clicking the withdraw button in the upper right corner of your screen.

Once in the withdraw interface, there will be an option to enter your desired amount to withdraw. When you hit the complete button, the amount will instantly transfer to your Coinbase wallet.

The next step will be to tranfer this money in your Coinbase wallet to your MLB Sorare account. Once the funds are in your Coinbase wallet, you can go to your Sorare wallet to transfer the funds.

If your Coinbase wallet is linked with Sorare, this process will be very easy. All you have to do is is simply click the deposit option. Once that is confirmed, the funds will be in your MLB Sorare account to spend in the game.

For further details on Sorare's rare NFT's, visit: Sorare: Own Your Game.

