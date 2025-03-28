MLB sportscaster’s instant flip on Aaron Boone after Austin Wells’ leadoff blast goes viral

Austin Wells was perhaps one of the most unlikely leadoff hitters on Opening Day in the 123-year history of the New York Yankees. But the Yanks catcher kept the faith instilled in him by his manager Aaron Boone as he blasted the first leadoff hitter home run on Opening Day by a catcher in the sport.

Austin Wells has traditionally been suited to the middle of the lineup. He was pushed by Boone during Spring Training to take up leadoff duties. That's because in the skipper's opinion, he can get on base, strengthening his role as a leadoff hitter. There weren't a lot of stats to back it up, but Wells came in fifth out of all qualified rookies in 202 with an on-base-percentage of .322.

Despite hitting .391 from the leadoff position going 9-for-23 and hitting four bombs, there was definitely some skepticism around seeing him in the #1 spot. But he laid those concerns to bed, hitting a 2-0 pitch by Freddy Peralta into the right field stands of the Yankee Stadium for a 348-ft home run.

MLB Network's Greg Armsinger had a hilarious reaction to the entire play. During the broadcast, he started off by criticizing Boone for his choice before switfly making the turnabout after Wells belted the homer.

After Gleyber Torres, the primary leadoff hitter from 2024, was let go by the organization, all signs pointed towards Jazz Chisholm Jr. to take up the duties. But in his short span with the Yankees in the second half of last year, he batted well in the cleanup spots behind the likes of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Aaron Boone perplexed at surprising reactions to Austin Wells leading off

Boone was asked about his opinion of Austin Wells' time at the plate. He countered by saying that Wells' abilities as a leadoff shouldn't be questioned because of his role as a catcher in the team.

“Why doesn’t it make sense, other than he’s a catcher and he’s not fast?” Boone said.

“I think he’s going to hit for power, but I think he’s going to control the strike zone and get on base too. We don’t have that smack-you-in-the-face leadoff hitter right now. I think it makes a lot of sense up there.”

Austin Wells' achievement is rare, as he became only the fifth catcher in MLB history to leadoff on Opening Day and the 21st leadoff blast by a catcher.

