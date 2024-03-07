The MLB is all set to launch its initiative to showcase future stars through the MLB Spring Breakout series. Top prospects from all teams will compete in 16 games in front of the baseball world with a dedicated four-day focus on the teams' depth charts.

When and where is the MLB Spring Breakout?

The series is scheduled to be held from March 14 to 17, and all games will be held at Cactus and Grapefruit League stadiums during Spring Training.

Because of the uneven number of teams divided in each league of Spring Training, two teams - the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals - will be the only ones to play two matchups.

How to watch the MLB Spring Breakout?

All 16 games of the special prospect series can be viewed on MLB.com along with the MLB Network and other regional sports networks.

Who is eligible to play in the MLB Spring Breakout?

Prospects who qualify the MLB criteria of being a rookie and are eligible to be drafted by the clubs will compete in the series. Most clubs have selected their 24-27 team rosters from the MLB Pipeline's Top 30 list customized for each team.

Some big names include Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jackson Holliday and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who already had a swing in a Spring Training game. Other major prospects to feature are New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones and Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews.

Major matchups in MLB Spring Breakout

The Orioles-Pirates duel will be a must-see, as both teams' farm systems are considered the best. The Tampa Bay Rays-Minnesota Twins contest is also expected to be a good matchup, with eight of the MLB's Top 100 Prospects set to play.

The Yankees will host their divisional rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, while the LA Dodgers face cross-town rivals, the LA Angels, in two marquee games.

The MLB Spring Breakout is expected to garner much attention during its inaugural series. It is destined to succeed, and the league hopes to continue the initiative in the years to come.

MLB Spring Breakout Schedule

Thursday, March 14

Reds vs. Rangers, 6:05 p.m. ET

Orioles vs. Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15

Marlins vs. Cardinals, 2:05 p.m. ET

Nationals vs. Mets, 3:10 p.m. ET

Padres vs. Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET

White Sox vs. Cubs, 5:05 p.m. ET

Giants vs Athletics, 7:05 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 16

Braves vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. ET

Phillies vs. Tigers, 1:05 p.m. ET

Blue Jays vs. Yankees, 4:05 p.m. ET

Rays vs. Twins, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dodgers vs. Angels, 7:10 p.m. ET

Guardians vs. Reds, 7:05 p.m. ET

D-backs vs. Rockies, 7:10 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 17

Astros vs. Cardinals, 10:05 a.m. ET

Brewers vs. Royals, 4:05 p.m. ET

