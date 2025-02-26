MLB Spring Training 2025: Yankees, Dodgers, Mets TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details | Day 7

MLB Spring Training is well underway. Players have made debuts with new teams, and there has been plenty of action over the last few days as teams continue to march toward the beginning of the regular season.

That will remain true on Feb. 26, when a lot of big teams, including the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, will play. Here's the full schedule of events and more.

Full schedule for February 26's MLB Spring Training games

Play on Wednesday will begin at 1:05 pm EST. At that time, the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals will face off. The Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates will, too.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Detroit Tigers (televised on FDSNDT), and the Pirates (a split squad) will take on the Atlanta Braves (MLB Video). The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals are facing off, too, and that will be seen on YES Network.

The Yankees play spring training on February 26 (Imagn)

At 1:07, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Philadelphia Phillies. That'll be on MLB Network and Sportsnet. At 1:10 p.m., the New York Mets are slated to take on the Miami Marlins.

There will be four games at 3:05:

Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox (televised on CHSN)

At 3:10, the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds will take on each other (televised on FDSNOH and FDSNW). Also at 3:10, the following games will take place:

Athletics at Seattle Mariners (MLB Video)

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers (Sportsnet LA)

That concludes play Wednesday. There will be a ton of games fit into a relatively small window of about 1:05 p.m. EST to roughly 6 p.m. EST.

The vast majority of MLB teams will have some action during that time. Some teams even have two squads playing during that timeframe. Only a select few will be televised, though, and some of them are only available in certain media markets.

