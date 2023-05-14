MLB star Tim Anderson found himself embroiled in allegations of infidelity in 2021 by a mistress after leaked messages between him and her implicated him in having an affair.

The woman, Sierra Maria, shared screenshots of her phone log with the White Sox shortstop, calling him out for being an unfaithful spouse.

Tim has been married to Bria Anderson since 2017, and the couple have two daughters together.

"Why does he cheat knowing he's married?" the woman in question was quoted saying.

Tim was again the topic of conversation last year after numerous women accused him of cheating on his wife. One of the women even posted a picture of her baby bump on Instagram, tagging Anderson’s Instagram profile with the caption “baby father.” The DNA test confirmed that he is the father, according to The Shadow League.

IG @whisperswithbella @Bellawhispers_ Married Chicago White Sox player Tim Anderson confirms son with side chick DeJah Lanee Married Chicago White Sox player Tim Anderson confirms son with side chick DeJah Lanee https://t.co/Ua9vtJXqur

The woman in question is DeJah Lanee, a social media influencer with 181k followers on Instagram.

Despite all the rumors surrounding her husband regarding infidelity, Bria has decided to stand by her husband through it all.

Tim Anderson is a two-time MLB All-Star

Tim Anderson was selected in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox and he made his major league debut in 2016.

A one-team man, Anderson has cemented himself as the starting shortstop with the White Sox. His brilliance on the mound was rewarded with him leading the American League in batting average in 2019.

Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox and Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox stand at the cage during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Coors Field on July 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado

He is also a two-time MLB All-Star and a one-time Silver Slugger Awardee.

