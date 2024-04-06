MLB Starting Pitcher Power Rankings Predictions: Listing the top 5 starters after Opening Week

As the opening week of the 2024 MLB season turns into the second week of play, pitching has played an integral role in the success, or lack thereof, of various clubs.

Some of the names who are turning heads are predictable, while others have seemingly come from nowhere. As the season enters it's second week, let's examine which hurlers are likely to find themselves atop the pitching power rankings for week two.

Top 5 MLB pitchers after opening week

5. Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles

6-foot-5 left hander Grayson Rodriguez got his first taste of life as an MLB starter in 2023, appearing on the bump for the Baltimore Orioles 23 times. While his ERA has over 4 last year, the right-hander is off to a flying start.

"Grayson Rodriguez, Dirty 85mph Slider" - Pitching Ninja

Through 12 innings this year, Rodriguez has allowed just 3 earned runs, giving the 24-year old a 2.19 ERA. With his next prospective start set to come against the Red Sox next week, watch out for Rodriguez to keep on stifling opposing hitters.

4. Marcus Stroman, New York Yankees

The Medford, New York-native was fired up as he took to the field to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the Yankees home opener. On March 30, Stroman allowed zero earned runs over six innings against the Houston Astros, and although the Jays beat the Yankees 3-0, Stroman was effective. The 32-year old struck out six Jays over six innings before his team's bullpen coughed up the lead late. After twelve innings, Stroman's ERA remains at zero.

3. Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels

After posting the worst ERA figure of any full season in MLB last year, Tyler Anderson appears intent on turning things around in 2024. On April 2, the 34-year old pitched seven scoreless innings to secure his team's win against the Miami Marlins. Set to appear this weekend against the Red Sox, Anderson will be playing to keep his scoreless streak alive.

"Tyler Anderson, Filthy 80mph Changeup" - Pitching Ninja

2. Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

This past offseason, Zack Wheeler extended his deal with the Philadelphia Phillies for another $118 million over five seasons. In two starts so far this regular season, Wheeler has been incredible. Across twelve innings so far, Wheeler has allowed just a single run, giving himself an ERA of just 0.75 to lead the NL in the category.

1 Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mere hours after being acquired by the Dodgers via a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in January, starter Tyler Glasnow signed a five-year, $136.5 million extension. Currently leading the NL in wins with two of them, the 6-foot-8 right-hander's 17 innings on the bump also leads MLB.

"Tyler Glasnow gets Orel Hershiser excited" - Chad Moriyama

