Wiz Khalifa's pitching skills weren't the only thing soaring during his appearance at the Pittsburgh Pirates-Cleveland Guardians game on Monday.

The 35-year-old rapper hails from Pittsburgh and has a $70 million net worth. He took to Twitter to share his excitement before the game, stating:

"Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the Pirates game."

If that wasn't eyebrow-raising enough, he followed it up a minute later with another tweet saying:

"Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy."

"Pittsburgh native @wizkhalifa threw out the first pitch at the @Pirates game!" - MLB

Despite the buzz surrounding Khalifa's pregame tweets, his actual pitch wasn't terrible. The ball did make it across home plate, landing in the left-handed batter's box without needing a bounce.

This isn't the first time Khalifa has caused a stir with his first pitch endeavors. An MLB statement from 2017 has resurfaced following his latest antics. In that year, Khalifa was invited to a Pirates vs Baltimore Orioles game.

Stepping up to the mound for the ceremonial throw, Wiz Khalifa sported a shirt that read, “Legalize It.” He mimicked puffing and passing a joint before his pitch, which earned him some backlash.

MLB released a statement via the Pittsburgh Tribune, expressing their disappointment:

"Marijuana is a [prohibited] substance in all of our drug programs. It's unfortunate this situation occurred. The Pirates have informed us that this should not have happened."

Wiz Khalifa's high pitch fails to inspire the Pirates

Despite the previous controversy, Wiz Khalifa was invited back by the Pirates and didn't shy away from bringing his signature controversy along with him.

Unfortunately, Khalifa's pitching prowess couldn't turn the tides for the Pirates, as they suffered an 11-0 defeat against the Cleveland Guardians that evening.

The Pirates, who initially started the season on fire and dominated the NL Central, have since hit a rough patch. They have a record of 41-53, which places them out of contention for both the division title and the Wild Card race.

