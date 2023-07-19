The New York Yankees are at risk of missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Tuesday night's 5-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels sees the club drop to last in the American League East. They have lost eight of their last 10 games and currently trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by nine games.

Aaron Boone's men have failed to win any of their last five series and the team continues to spiral at a crucial stage of the season.

One MLB streamer and die-hard Yankees fan has had enough. With the trade deadline fast approaching, JoezMcfly called on the management to make changes:

"We should probably sell...back-to-back series lost to trash teams"

JoezMcfly seems to think this team has little to no chance of a World Series push this season.

"Yankees lose another series how u feel bye" - JoezMcfly

It has been a depressing 46-day stretch since Aaron Judge left the field with a torn ligament on his right toe versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. The offense has failed to get going in the absence of their captain and star player.

The Yankees currently rank 29th in the MLB in batting average(.230), 28th in hits (726), 22nd in OPS (.704) and 18th in runs (419).

Last night against the Angels, they managed just two hits.

The New York Yankees invested heavily during the offseason

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees poses with Hal Steinbrenner during a press conference at Yankee Stadium

Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman invested heavily in the roster during the offseason hoping to break the club's 14-year World Series drought.

"What will the trade deadline have in store for the Yankees this season?" - YES Network

Aaron Judge was signed to a colossal nine-year, $360 million deal. All-Star Carlos Rodon was added to the rotation on a six-year, $162 million deal. Lefty slugger Anthony Rizzo committed to another two years in the Bronx and the club picked up Luis Severino's $15 million option for 2023.

It is difficult to see how the New York Yankees can turn things around considering they compete in one of the most difficult divisions in baseball.

The team will look to bounce back against the lowly Kansas City Royals before a difficult schedule that sees them face the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays.

