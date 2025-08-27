MLB suspends Cardinals’ Willson Contreras for 6 games after wild bat and gum toss incident vs. Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras made headlines on Monday after the first baseman had a fiery reaction to being ejected from the game against the Miami Marlins.

Contreras was struck out in the seventh inning, and the third baseman reportedly said something to home plate umpire Derek Thomas on his way to the dugout. Thomas ejected Contreras for his alleged comments and the Cardinals star had a fierce reaction to the ejection, bumping into the official despite being held back by manager Oliver Marmol.

The Cardinals infielder's outburst continued as he flung his bat backward and accidentally hit coach Brant Brown. Contreras also then threw his shin guard and a bucket of gum onto the playing field from the dugout.

Contreras has been handed a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine by the MLB for his outburst following the ejection. However, the Cardinals star is appealing the decision, making him eligible for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

The Cardinals infielder maintained his innocence after the game on Monday.

“I’m still wondering, to be honest, because I don’t think he had any reason to throw me out,” Contreras said after the game. “I didn’t argue any pitch in any at-bat and I didn’t argue any pitch in my last at-bat.

"The only thing I said was, ‘Call the pitches for both sides because you are missing for us.’ He threw me out and he had no reason for it. Apparently, he heard something [he thought] I said, and I did not say that.”

Cardinals sportscaster praises Willson Contreras' fiery reaction

While Willson Contreras has been slapped by a six-game suspension by MLB, St. Louis sportscaster Randy Karraker liked what he saw from the Cardinals star on Monday.

"I love the fact that there's young players on this team that are seeing the guy that's got his money, got his World Series ring, almost to September on a team that's not going to the playoffs and still reacts that way."

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was also ejected from Monday's game, his sixth of the season, the most for any manager in the major leagues. Willson Contreras is batting .261 with 30 doubles and 72 RBIs this season and he leads the team in home runs with 19 homers.

