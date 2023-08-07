MLB Suspensions: Tim Anderson, Jose Ramirez, Terry Francona and more penalized for actions in brawl

The biggest MLB story of the weekend came in the form of a fight between two All-Stars: Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez. The incident, which led to both benches clearing, occurred on Saturday's matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox.

During the sixth inning of Saturday's matchup, Guardians' superstar Jose Ramirez slid into second base. On the play, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was standing over top of Ramirez, which he took exception to. The pair then squared up, with Ramirez landing the knockout blow, dropping Anderson to the ground after a big right hook.

Now that the dust has settled, the MLB has released the punishments for all of those involved in the incident, with Anderson receiving the heaviest punishment. On Monday, the MLB announced that Anderson received a six-game suspension for his actions and Ramirez received a three-game ban.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN @espn



White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and Guardians manager Terry Francona were also suspended one game. Breaking: White Sox SS Tim Anderson has been suspended six games, Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez three games and Guardians P Emmanuel Clase one game for their part in Saturday's brawl.White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and Guardians manager Terry Francona were also suspended one game. pic.twitter.com/9IVNVh5bFn

"Breaking: White Sox SS Tim Anderson has been suspended six games, Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez three games and Guardians P Emmanuel Clase one game for their part in Saturday's brawl. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and Guardians manager Terry Francona were also suspended one game." - @espn

While Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson were to two highest-profile players in the dust-up, they were not the players and staff to receive punishment. Emmanuel Clase, Terry Francona, Pedro Grifol, and Mike Sarbaugh all received one-game suspensions following Saturday's internet-breaking brawl.

The suspensions issued by the league will not only greatly affect the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, but they were also a message to the rest of the league, saying that on-field fights will not be tolerated. The White Sox and Guardians are not scheduled to play each other again this season.

Joe Giglio @JoeGiglioSports



pic.twitter.com/89uEX4aCN4 The best part of the Tim Anderson-Jose Ramirez fight is both the second base umpire and Cleveland radio broadcaster going from baseball mode to boxing mode in the snap of a finger.

"The best part of the Tim Anderson-Jose Ramirez fight is both the second base umpire and Cleveland radio broadcaster going from baseball mode to boxing mode in the snap of a finger." - @JoeGiglioSports

Jose Ramirez's knockout blow is the cherry on top of Tim Anderson's disastrous 2023 season

While being dropped by a punch on national television is never something that an athlete ever wants to endure, the fact that it comes in the middle of Anderson's dreadful season makes it worse.

After being tabbed as the next potential face of the MLB, things have gone from bad to worse for the Chicago White Sox shortstop. Through 87 games this year, Anderson has produced a disappointing .244 batting average with 19 home runs and only one home run.

Prior to the 2023 campaign, it was believed that the White Sox were looking to trade the two-time All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers being heavily linked in trade rumors. However, his disastrous season turned off potential suitors who were looking to add the shortstop.