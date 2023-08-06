"Dana White has just signed Jose Ramirez" - Hilarious UFC memes emerge as the Guardians star KOs White Sox's Tim Anderson at wild MLB brawl

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson engaged in a wild brawl in the sixth inning of Saturday's game at Progressive Field.

The affair started as Ramirez slid into second base between the legs of the White Sox shortstop to complete an RBI double. The Guardians' star appeared to offer his hand to Anderson, expecting to be helped up, who seemingly refused.

While the subsequent exchange of words between them, if any, remains unclear, the star infielders squared up immediately afterward. Second base umpire Malachi Moor stepped away after an initial attempt to intervene, leading to a wild slugfest.

The short-lasting affair ended with Ramirez flooring Anderson with a flush overhand right to the White Sox star's unprotected chin.

Catch the incident below:

Covers @Covers



Jose Ramirez just squared up with Tim Anderson and knocked him out!?



pic.twitter.com/ETSgDPHyLO HOLD UP 🤨Jose Ramirez just squared up with Tim Anderson and knocked him out!?

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



@StoolBaseball @SpinninBackfist

pic.twitter.com/4vhwEgYIW1 Who had Tim Anderson vs Jose Ramirez on tonight’s UFC card?@StoolBaseball @SpinninBackfist

Both fighters were ejected, as were managers Terry Francona of Cleveland and Pedro Grifol of Chicago. Guardians third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh and relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase were ejected from the game as well.

UFC fans react to MLB brawl between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson

Fight fans rarely see any downside to a brawl, be it a bizarre one between two MLB superstars. UFC fans were left impressed by Jose Ramirez's knockout of Tim Anderson at Progressive Field. To Ramirez's credit, he certainly knew to keep his chin tucked in a fight, unlike his opponent.

Fans came up with hilarious requests and suggestions of a UFC card featuring Ramirez. Even UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera became a fan. 'Chito' wrote on Twitter:

"Im ordering Ramirez jersey"

@andrewsheehy228 wrote:

"Jose Ramirez just got an Interim Title from the UFC. Jake Paul just announced that Tim Anderson is his next opponent."

The brawl also took place on the same night as a boxing clash between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz and a UFC fight night headlined by Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. However, some fight fans were most entertained by the MLB brawl between Ramirez and Anderson. @MarinoMLB wrote:

"UFC and Jake Paul on tonight and Ramirez vs TA is the best fight of the day. Who would’ve thought?!"

@AlamedaViews wrote:

"Jose Ramirez the next UFC Heavyweight Champ???"

Catch more reactions below:

Image courtesy: Twitter