MLB has faced criticism in recent years for blacking out playoff games in some regions. This tactic hinders fans in some regions from watching their favorite teams compete for a berth in the World Series. It is intended to safeguard the league's television partners.

Blackouts, according to critics, are unfair to fans because everyone should be allowed to watch the games they want to watch. They also make the point that blackouts can be bad for neighbourhood businesses since people are less inclined to watch sporting events in pubs and restaurants if they can't see them on TV.

"MLB already has started looking into creating a national product...an effort that would do away with blackouts" - Ourand_SBJ via Twitter

The market for regional sports networks continues to deteriorate, so MLB engaged Billy Chambers, one of the most seasoned RSN executives in the nation, to determine what to do with its regional media rights. Assuming the newly formed role of EVP/Local Media belongs to the former Fox Sports Net executive, Chambers will be under Noah Garden's supervision beginning on February 1.

The league will look to Chambers to put it in a position to assume more control over its local rights, which is a simple task for him to complete while still in the league. The hiring of this individual is the most obvious indication that the league has made the decision to play a more active role in producing and disseminating its games.

MLB is seriously considering to reconfigure their blackout policies

The owners' approval means that teams will have the chance to negotiate their streaming rights right away, but there is a catch: the streaming rights that teams are bargaining for have nothing to do with TV bans. Therefore, future streaming will make it simpler for fans to watch their teams via certain platforms, but it won't completely solve the blackout problem.

The ball clubs and their RSN suppliers have a wide range of options at their disposal. The elimination of local blackouts is not a blanket statement or a guarantee. It is merely a chance for the ball clubs to perhaps improve the situation for local spectators who do not wish to cut the cord.

R J @modelolover_ @ItsMeJohnnyOB @QuincyWheeler1 Even if you pay for mlb tv, you can’t watch your team if you live in a blackout area. @ItsMeJohnnyOB @QuincyWheeler1 Even if you pay for mlb tv, you can’t watch your team if you live in a blackout area.

It has been suggested that MLB produces and distributes games directly to distribution firms like Xfinity, DirecTV, Charter, and Dish Network while simultaneously creating a direct-to-consumer service that combines the out-of-market package with local broadcasts.

