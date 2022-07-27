"MLB teams turn into professional stalkers" - Former Detroit Tigers first-round draftee makes shocking MLB draft revelations

The draft is one of the most anticipated events on the MLB calendar. For high school and college prospects, it’s potentially life-changing.
Someone who is very familiar with the ins and outs of the draft process is retired right-hander Jacob Turner. Back in 2009, Turner was a first-round draft pick for the Detroit Tigers.
By the time he was 18, Turner had compiled a 23-5 high school record. He threw a one-hit, 18-strikeout gem and also made it to the United States under-18 team.
Turner was drafted for $5.5 million, making him one of the costliest high schoolers in MLB history. It wasn’t surprising at the time, given that he was considered to be one of the brightest young talents on the American baseball circuit.
However, there is so much more than what meets the eye. Turner, who is now retired and works as a wealth advisor, revealed multiple aspects of the MLB draft and his experience surrounding the same.
Turner was the ninth overall pick in 2009. Apparently, he was told the day before that he wasn’t being drafted at all.
Turner also revealed that ahead of his 2009 selection, he hadn’t disclosed any information to anyone outside his circle. However, that didn’t necessarily guarantee any privacy surrounding sensitive draft-related information.
If you think the story isn’t important, well, think again. According to Turner, a player’s story needs to be investable.
Everyone loves a rags-to-riches story or one of overcoming insurmountable odds.
Turner said the euphoria of getting picked is short-lived. The 31-year-old shared a first-person account of the days that followed his selection. There was no red carpet waiting for him, only a concrete dorm.
Jacob Turner, once one of MLB’s brightest prospects, is now a financial guru
Jacob Turner spent seven seasons in the major leagues. He represented the Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals between 2011 and 2018.
Turner now helps people, especially young athletes, manage sudden wealth. Speaking on the subject of money, he said it changed everything and nothing for him. He believes money is important, but only when one has the right perspective.
Staying on the subject of money, Turner shared an old payment invoice of his. The stub reflects the staggering percentage of taxes that athletes are required to pay. The numbers are just astonishing!
For young athletes who get drafted for astronomical figures, it’s easy to fall into the money trap. However, Turner was careful, and he is now passing on that wisdom to the next generation.
A paintball gun for a few grand, though? That’s an investment you can get away with, as weird as that may sound.
Turner also revealed the grueling minor league travel schedule. Needless to say, it’s anything but glamorous. It's quite hectic, to the point that it may make someone break.
Lastly, Turner mentioned the obvious — life in MLB is cruel and ruthless. He recalled his demotion to AAA and cited that there has never been any place for emotions. All that matters is winning.
The cut-throat nature of MLB has been well-documented over the decades. Yet, it’s fascinating to hear a first-person account from a retired professional.
Turner’s experience of the MLB draft also serves as a reminder that it can be a period of extreme distress for involved high school and college talents. After all, no one likes to have their privacy compromised.