MLB The Show 23: How to enter ‘The Scann Community Series’? Prize pool of $5000 up for grabs

MLB The Show 23 is starting a new community event. The Scann is a streamer who predominantly plays the game and has developed quite a following and he is heavily involved in the latest event, which will carry a hefty reward.

Per MLB The Show 23, the event will be within Diamond Dynasty, which is the popular mode in which teams collect cards for the ultimate lineup:

"Put together your best Diamond Dynasty squad to compete in the Scann Community Series qualifiers starting daily at 6:15 PM Pacific Time to earn a spot in the finals. After the qualifiers end, each bracket winner will receive an invitation via console notification to the finals scheduled for the following weekend."

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming event.

All you need to know about MLB The Show 23 The Scann event

In order to join, players need only play on MLB The Show 23. In Diamond Dynasty, there will be tournaments scheduled to allow players the chance to qualify.

These tournaments will begin Sunday, July 23, and end Saturday, July 29. Players can play in as many tournaments as they need to qualify.

Join the Scann community series on MLB The Show 23

Single-elimination competition makes it difficult to emerge against the other 31 teams in the bracket, and Hall of Fame difficulty and six-inning game length makes for a unique challenge.

The winner will take home the bulk of the prize purse at $2,000. Second place will take home $1,000. Third and fourth earn $500 and $250 goes to the rest of the top eight.

