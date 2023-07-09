Can Pete Alonso win the Home Run Derby? Rating New York Mets star's chances in stacked bracket

The Home Run Derby is happening on Monday night as part of All-Star weekend's festivities, so of course Pete Alonso will be there. The New York Mets All-Star will play in the game on Tuesday, but as a former champion, all eyes will be on Alonso during the Derby.
He has a very strong chance, albeit against incredibly tough competition. Right now, he's the betting favorite, though:
- Pete Alonso +300
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +450
- Luis Robert +500
- Julio Rodriguez +550
- Adolis Garcia +600
- Mookie Betts +900
- Randy Arozarena +900
- Adley Rutschman +1600
Alonso, being a two-time winner in his young career, is a prime candidate to bring home a third trophy.
Pete Alonso's matchup in Home Run Derby
Pete Alonso is not the top seed in the Home Run Derby, though the seeds are totally arbitrary and random. He is the second seed behind Luis Robert Jr., which means he will start against sophomore phenom Julio Rodriguez.
Here are the matchups:
- 1 Luis Robert vs. 8 Adley Rutschman
- 4 Adolis Garcia vs. 5 Randy Arozarena
- 3 Mookie Betts vs. 6 Vladimir Guerrero
- 2 Pete Alonso vs. 7 Julio Rodriguez
If Alonso wins, he will face off against either Mookie Betts or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. If he wins again, he'll face someone from the Robert, Rutschman, Garcia, Arozarena side of the bracket for the win.
As of now, it looks as if it's Alonso's title to lose.
