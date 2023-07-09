Can Pete Alonso win the Home Run Derby? Rating New York Mets star's chances in stacked bracket

The Home Run Derby is happening on Monday night as part of All-Star weekend's festivities, so of course Pete Alonso will be there. The New York Mets All-Star will play in the game on Tuesday, but as a former champion, all eyes will be on Alonso during the Derby.

He has a very strong chance, albeit against incredibly tough competition. Right now, he's the betting favorite, though:

Pete Alonso +300

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +450

Luis Robert +500

Julio Rodriguez +550

Adolis Garcia +600

Mookie Betts +900

Randy Arozarena +900

Adley Rutschman +1600

Alonso, being a two-time winner in his young career, is a prime candidate to bring home a third trophy.

Pete Alonso's matchup in Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso is not the top seed in the Home Run Derby, though the seeds are totally arbitrary and random. He is the second seed behind Luis Robert Jr., which means he will start against sophomore phenom Julio Rodriguez.

Can Pete Alonso win the Home Run derby?

Here are the matchups:

1 Luis Robert vs. 8 Adley Rutschman

4 Adolis Garcia vs. 5 Randy Arozarena

3 Mookie Betts vs. 6 Vladimir Guerrero

2 Pete Alonso vs. 7 Julio Rodriguez

Pete Alonso: "I will be participating in the 2023 Home Run Derby. You can count me in, guys."

If Alonso wins, he will face off against either Mookie Betts or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. If he wins again, he'll face someone from the Robert, Rutschman, Garcia, Arozarena side of the bracket for the win.

As of now, it looks as if it's Alonso's title to lose.

