Save for Pete Alonso, most of the New York Mets are having a poor season. Even with Alonso's repetitive home runs, the team has slipped down in the standings. After collecting the highest payroll in baseball, the Mets are 38-46 and 18.5 games back of first place.

Alonso is the Mets' All-Star representative and he will be returning to the Home Run Derby, an event he's been the victor of before. He always shows out in the Derby, which is probably why he's returning.

Pete Alonso has just announced during the broadcast that he'll be participating in the 2023 Home Run Derby!

Mets fans, on the other hand, are not so thrilled about his return. Their season is in utter shambles and the team is awful, so Alonso's joy and success are very little consolation to them. They're frustrated with everything, to say the least.

Fred Aaron is Pops Culture 🇺🇸✡🇮🇱 @fredforthemets @SNY_Mets Considering his struggles this season, the All Star Game & Home Run Derby are a curse. He could have used the days off to get his head straight. @SNY_Mets Considering his struggles this season, the All Star Game & Home Run Derby are a curse. He could have used the days off to get his head straight.

Larry Wilson @LarryGiants @SNY_Mets I’d prefer he worked on his hitting (base hits) rather than hitting some home runs in an exhibition risking further injury to his wrist. @SNY_Mets I’d prefer he worked on his hitting (base hits) rather than hitting some home runs in an exhibition risking further injury to his wrist.

Mets @UncleStevieMets @SNY_Mets Yeah make it like this is something to celebrate while The Mets endure yet a disgusting and putrid season. @SNY_Mets Yeah make it like this is something to celebrate while The Mets endure yet a disgusting and putrid season.

Suffice it to say, Mets fans don't really want to watch their star first baseman take big swings in the Home Run Derby. They'd prefer him take the four days to rest before trying to embark on a nearly unprecedented run in the second half.

They would also like to see him work on his dipping batting average. To Alonso's credit, his 134 wRC+ is second on the team (to Tommy Pham, who has more than 100 fewer PA) and his 2.6 fWAR is tops on the team.

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets can't get anything going

Pete Alonso was bordering on historic pace for home runs earlier in the season. He taunted an Atlanta Braves pitcher who gave up a home run to the slugger in the middle of the game from the dugout, begging him to throw the pitch one more time.

Pete Alonso hasn't been able to save the Mets

The Braves went on to win that game and poor form has befallen the Mets and Alonso since. They've experienced a free fall in the standings, and have now just a 12.8% chance of making the playoffs according to Fangraphs.

