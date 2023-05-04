MLB The Show 23: Top 3 most underrated cards to own in Diamond Dynasty

Diamond Dynasty remains one of the most popular modes in the MLB The Show 23 with fans of the game collecting cards throughout the season to bolster their rosters. This mode allows gamers to build their own custom team and collect cards that allow for custom lineups.

An ongoing goal in Diamond Dynasty is to continuously upgrade your team. As you collect cards, you’ll come across better players to slot into your lineup or rotation. You’ll also collect Stubs that can be used to purchase high-profile cards from the shop or more card packs.

While some of the higher-profile players come with an expensive price tag, there are several underrated cards that have been proven effective at a lower cost. Here's a look at some of the most underrated cards in MLB The Show 23's Diamond Dynasty.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Triston Casas is one of the most underrated Diamond Dynasty cards in MLB The Show 23

Triston Casas is a power-hitting left-handed first baseman for the Boston Red Sox. His Prospect Series card has an overall of 87 and is a valuable asset at less than 7,000 Stubbs. The card features a diamond-grade hitting profile, best against right-handed pitchers.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Triston Casas and Jarren Duran joined the @RedSox in the same 2018 draft class. Tonight they went a combined 4-for-7 in Boston’s @MLB -best 13th comeback win. Thanks to Triston for his time after the game. @RedSox PlayerDev @MLB Network Triston Casas and Jarren Duran joined the @RedSox in the same 2018 draft class. Tonight they went a combined 4-for-7 in Boston’s @MLB-best 13th comeback win. Thanks to Triston for his time after the game. @RedSoxPlayerDev @MLBNetwork https://t.co/VJunJQPTxV

"Triston Casas and Jarren Duran joined the @RedSox in the same 2018 draft class. Tonight they went a combined 4-for-7 in Boston’s @MLB-best 13th comeback win. Thanks to Triston for his time after the game. @RedSoxPlayerDev @MLBNetwork" - @jonmorosi

#2 - Hunter Renfroe

The 99 overall Finest Series Hunter Renfroe is one of the most underrated cards in MLB The Show 23. This could be a result of Renfroe also being one of the most underrated players in the MLB.

The hard-hitting outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels' card has an uppercut swing animation, meaning he can lift the ball with his maxed-out power ratings against both righties and lefties. Moreover, thanks to his vision rating, his PCI is forgiving when early on fastballs.

#3 - Adalberto Mondesi

The oft-injured switch-hitting shortstop of the Boston Red Sox may be a better asset on the video than in real life. His 98 OVR Flashback Series card comes with a choppy swing animation that on the surface seems ineffective, however, if harnessed correctly, can be a cheat code.

Collin Carofano @collin8915 The MLB The Show glitch himself, Adalberto Mondesi, is joining the Red Sox lastwordonsports.com/baseball/2023/… The MLB The Show glitch himself, Adalberto Mondesi, is joining the Red Sox lastwordonsports.com/baseball/2023/…

"The MLB The Show glitch himself, Adalberto Mondesi, is joining the Red Sox" - @collin8915

His switch-hitting ability also makes him an asset in Battle Royale, thanks to maxing out in six categories: contact and power versus lefties (125), bunt and drag bunt (99), and speed and steals (99).

Poll : 0 votes