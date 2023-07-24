MLB The Show 23 Topps Now Program: Best Players from Set 3, Flashbacks, Choice Packs

Released on March 28, MLB The Show 23 has quickly become a beloved game in the baseball world. The game allows players to compete in a simulation as their favorite players and teams.

Developed by San Diego Studios, a division of PlayStation Studios, the game has something for everyone. Updates to Stadium Creator Mode, Road to the Show, as well as the new ability to play as the Negro League teams of old have all been favorites.

However, the Topps Now Program has, arguably, been one of the best and most successful aspects of the game. In this mode, players are able to complete challenges on a "Rewards path" for any given player. Users navigate the various challenges to collect Topps cards, as well as other prizes.

On July 21, the first batch of Topps players for July dropped. Each player comes with his own unique set of challenges that players can attempt to complete for extra XP points, more cards, or other rewards. These are completed through "flashbacks", which revisits a momentous moment from the player's career.

One of the most highly anticipated drops was Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz. A strong rookie of the year candidate, De La Cruz has broken infield throwing records, and has pummeled 5 home runs and 17 RBIs in 40 games this year. The shortstop's card will be 94 overall.

"ELLY DE LA CRUZ LEADOFF BOMB!" - Talkin' Baseball

The two top-rated players in the Topps drop from MLB The Show 23 are Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, as well as Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox, both at 95 overall. Yoshida, who came over from Japan this season, has adapted swimmingly. In 87 games this year, the .315/.376/.494 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Other players included in the drop are Dane Myers, Johan Rojas, and Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa.

Topps Program another reason why MLB The Show 23 is one of the best

By allowing players to compete in some of the most memorable moments in recent baseball history, MLB The Show 23 is putting itself in a league of it's own. Pick up your copy of the game today to ensure that you do not miss out on some of these exciting challenges available to all players of MLB The Show 23.

