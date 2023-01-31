MLB The Show 23: Will the video game be Available on Game Pass?

MLB The Show 2023 is one of the hottest video games of the year. The game is developed by San Diego Studios and is in its 18th season under its current name.

The game allows users to bat, pitch and run like the pros. The 2021 edition of the game sold an estimated two million copies, setting the record for the franchise. Lately, fans of the game have been wondering which platforms they will be able to game on.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow MLB The Show 23 Cover Athlete Reveal live on Twitch. 1/30/23 at 12pm PT.



MLB The Show was previously released exclusively on the PlayStation console. This effectively meant that those who played on other console platforms were unable to play the game.

That all changed in 2021, when that year's edition of the game was released to be compatible with XBox One and XBox Series X/S.

A year later, the 2022 edition, which featured Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, was released to suit the Nintendo Switch. This marks the first time that the game has been made available for a Nintendo console.

Xbox Wire @XboxWire We're thrilled to announce that @MLBTheShow 23 launches March 28 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and will be available on day one with @XboxGamePass ! Learn more about the game and this year’s cover athlete, Jazz Chisholm Jr., here on Xbox Wire. news.xbox.com/en-us/2023/01/… We're thrilled to announce that @MLBTheShow 23 launches March 28 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and will be available on day one with @XboxGamePass! Learn more about the game and this year’s cover athlete, Jazz Chisholm Jr., here on Xbox Wire. news.xbox.com/en-us/2023/01/…

Since the game has become available to those who use an XBox console, many XBox users have used their console's Game Pass system to purchase their games. These users are wondering if they'll be able to use their Game Pass to buy the game this spring.

Currently, Game Pass subscriptions cost about $12 per month for a single subscription and $21 for a family. PlayStation Studios has also confirmed that MLB The Show 23 will be made available on Game Pass on the first day that it is released.

MLB The Show 23 is set to be another smashing success

With record sales last year, the series can only be expected to go onwards and upwards. It won't be long now until MLB fans can take the game into their own hands through this incredibly stimulating game.

On January 30, 2022, it was announced that Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. will grace the cover of the latest edition of the game. It is set to be released on March 28, just before the 2023 MLB season is scheduled to kick off.

