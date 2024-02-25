MLB The Show 24: 3 changes that need to be introduced in this year's edition

MLB The Show 24 is inching closer and closer to its release on March 19. The game will surely be a hit, and players can experience the magic of big-league baseball on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Many of the game's fan favorites are returning, like the continuation of the Storylines mode, Diamond Dynasty, and Stadium Creator. However, there are some things that fans would like to see in this year's version of the game.

An online franchise mode is one of the biggest things fans have been asking for for quite a while now. This was in the game years ago but was taken out, to the displeasurement of the fanbase.

Instead, Sony San Diego introduced custom leagues, allowing you to create a league against your friends. However, fans would like the opportunity to take over a franchise for multiple years and battle it out with their buddies.

Another change fans would like to see is in Diamond Dynasty. Last year, the game introduced sets and seasons. It was meant to revamp Diamond Dynasty but ended up being a huge swing-and-miss.

Each player was locked into their own set or season, and you could only use that player during that season. That meant that with each passing season, gamers were starting from scratch, having to unlock a whole new team of stars to use.

The last improvement that could excite the fanbase is restructuring Road to the Show. This was one of the game's best modes but has gotten stale over the years.

Something as simple as allowing the created player to start at the combine and increase their draft status could be a major improvement. It was included in MLB The Show 20 but taken away a few years ago.

MLB The Show 24 will feature the careers of Derek Jeter and Hank Aaron

MLB The Show 24 Featured Legend Derek Jeter (Image via Getty)

If you are a Yankees fan, you will not want to miss out on MLB the Show 24. Derek Jeter will have his own Storylines mode, looking back at his illustrious 20-year career with the Bronx Bombers.

Another legend that will be featured in the Storyline mode is Hank Aaron. Players will get a chance to look back at the slugger's career when he got started in the Negro Leagues. He is joined by Buck Leonard, Toni Stone, and Jsh Gibson.

