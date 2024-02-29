MLB The Show 24: A closer look at latest updates to popular Diamond Dynasty game mode

To gamers' excitement, MLB The Show 24 is getting closer to its March 19 release date. The title will be released on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles, like the previous year's iteration.

The developer, Sony San Diego, has released a ton of information about the new game. Yankees fans will enjoy a Derek Jeter Storylines mode, and season two of the Negro Leagues Storylines mode is returning after a successful season one.

On Thursday, the developer gave an update on what to expect from the fan-favorite Diamond Dynasty mode. One thing returning this year is Team Affinity.

Team Affinity will be released three times per season, once every four weeks. Chapter One will be released at launch, Chapter Two will released in mid-April, and Chapter Three will be released in May for Season One. Each team will get a new player, with Brian Dozer being one of the TA Chapter One Boss.

Another update coming to this year's iteration is the seasonal Diamond Dynasty. Cards will be grouped into seasons again, meaning you can only use that player during the appropriate season.

Each season will last 12 weeks, with more Wild Card slots. Wild Card slots allow gamers to put players from any season in their lineup. This year, there will be four Wild Card slots. There will also be core cards that gamers can unlock, which can be used during any season.

More MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty updates

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Image via Getty)

At launch, fans can expect a collection featuring MLB The Show 24's cover athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He will be released as a 91 core card that will surely crack many lineups early. Gamers can also look forward to free weekly packs in The Show shop throughout the year.

One final update that fans will notice is fewer higher-tier 99 OVRs at the start of each season. Some of the highest-rated cards at launch will be a 91 OVR, which is a drastic difference from last year.

