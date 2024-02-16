MLB The Show 24: All confirmed new key features and game modes explored

Baseball fans and gamers are starting to get excited about the upcoming baseball game, MLB The Show 24. The game releases on March 19, with early access slated for March 15 if you preorder the game.

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox One Series consoles, and Nintendo Switch. It can be purchased physically or digitally on the respective console's store.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named as the cover athlete, but there is also a Steelbook version of the game. The Steelbook version is called the Collector's Edition and will showcase various Negro League players.

One of the key features in MLB The Show 24 is the continuation of Storylines. This was introduced in last year's game and followed the stories of historical negro League Players, narrated by Bob Kendrick. Fans will play as Hank Aaron, Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, and Toni Stone this year. Stone will be the first playable female character in the game's history.

Fans can expect the continuation of other fan-favorite modes outside of Storylines, including Road to the Show. In this mode, players can create a player and go through the minors to the big leagues.

What other modes are coming to MLB The Show 24?

Franchise mode will be another feature fans can get excited about. Players will have the chance to take the reigns of their favorite baseball team and be the decision-makers.

March to October is another feature in this year's version of the game. Like in franchise mode, you make the decisions for your favorite team as you try to reach the postseason while focusing on key series or moments.

One of the biggest selling points of this game is Diamond Dynasty. It is the game's online mode where players can unlock different current and former MLB players and create a super team.

Players can play this mode alone or team up with their friends in co-op. The game is cross-platform, meaning players on the PlayStation can team up with their friends who own an Xbox.

If all of those features have not sold you on the game, being able to create your own stadium may entice you. The stadium creator will return again, allowing fans complete freedom to create their perfect ballpark.

If you are a baseball fan looking for something new to play, MLB The Show is the game for you.

