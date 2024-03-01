MLB The Show 24: Diamond Dynasty's all new season starting Cornerstone Cards pack feature explored

As we get closer to the March 19 release of MLB The Show 24, more news about the title is being released daily. Much of this week's news encaptured one of the game's favorite modes, Diamond Dynasty.

Diamond Dynasty allows gamers to unlock current and legendary players and build a custom squad. You can play this mode alone or with a friend in a ranked co-op.

This year, fans can look forward to Cornerstone players. These Captain cards have special abilities to help the other players on your squad. The Cornerstone cards will be rotated at the beginning of each new season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

At launch, gamers can choose from four Cornerstone players to build their squad around. These players include Nolan Arenado, Byron Buxton, Kodai Senga, and Greg Maddux. Each player is an 88 overall and a season-one set.

Expand Tweet

Gamers will have a tough decision when they start assembling their Diamond Dynasty team. However, none of these picks are bad, and it all comes down to personal preference.

MLB The Show 24 is bringing back seasons with additional Wild Card slots

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Image via Getty)

To the disappointment of many fans, MLB The Show 24 announced the return of seasons. It was introduced in last year's iteration of the game and frustrated fans who took some time off during the year.

Every card, outside of Live Series cards, is divided by seasons. At launch, the cards you unlock can be used on your Diamond Dynasty team until the next season.

During the new season, previous season cards cannot be used unless given one of four Wild Card slots. So, if you grabbed Byron Buxton as your Cornerstone pick, you cannot use him in Season Two unless you give him a Wild Card slot.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.