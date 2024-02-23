MLB The Show 24: Every member of Yankees' legendary 'Core Four' will be playable in Derek Jeter Storylines

MLB The Show 24 held its second feature premiere on Thursday, letting fans know what they can expect from the game this year. Last week's theme focused on the Negro Leagues Storylines mode, which will feature Hank Aaron.

This week's focus was on Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who will get his own Storylines mode. Players will relive the moments that made Jeter a legend through his illustrious 20-year career with the Bronx Bombers.

During MLB The Show 24's release on March 19 or 15 for those with early access, players will look back on Jeter's career from 1995 to 2000. Players will unlock moments from 2001 to 2014 a few weeks after launch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It is safe to assume players can unlock stubs, bat skins, and packs from this mode. Last year in the Negro Leagues Storylines mode, players would unlock the legends after completing their story alongside other goodies.

On top of playing as Jeter and unwrapping his career, players will also get to play as all of the members of the Yankees Core Four. This is a game you will not want to miss out on if you are a fan of the Bronx Bombers.

Who is the Yankees' Core Four coming to MLB The Show 24?

MLB The Show 24 Core Four

Derek Jeter headlines the Yankees' Core Four, followed by Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, and Andy Pettitte. Each member was a key contributor to helping the organization become a dynasty in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Expand Tweet

The group was all signed by the Yankees in the early 90s and promoted in 1995 and are often regarded as some of the greatest Yankees players of all time. If it were not for this group, the team would not have secured five World Series during that time.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.