MLB The Show 24: How to Acquire the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Hyper Series Card? Steps, details, and more

Baseball fans are thrilled that MLB The Show 24 released a Hyper Series Core Card that features none other than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., this year’s edition’s cover player. The special card has a rating of 91.

According to MLB The Show 24, players can add all core cards, including the Hyper Series throughout "all seasons, all modes, and include 1200+ players." Special cards, like Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Hyper Series card, can be acquired the same way. Playerss looking to add it to their team should be on the lookout.

MLB The Show Diamond Dynasty mode allows players to put together their dream team by collecting their favorite player’s cards. This virtual trading card system works like popular game types in sports games like FIFA Ultimate Team. As a special addition to Diamond Dynasty, the Hyper Motion Cards make the game more fun by showcasing players with better skills and higher ratings than their regular cards.

MLB The Show 24 will debut all over the world on March 19, 2024, just in time for Opening Day, which is set for March 28. The game, which can be played on all major consoles, promises a thrilling journey for gamers and baseball fans, with an immersive experience that captures what Major League Baseball is all about.

Pre-ordering MLB The Show 24.

People who pre-order the MVP, Deluxe, or Collector’s version can get early access to the virtual diamond, which grants them exclusive access on March 15, four days before the worldwide release. This bonus period gives players extra time to learn how to play and assemble their dream teams.

MLB The Show 24 download size.

Even though MLB The Show 24 does not take up as much space as other games, it is still a big download. However, cross-platform play allows friends on various platforms to participate in the game experience simultaneously, improving the social side of the game, regardless of the console being used.

As the countdown to March 19 begins, baseball gaming fans cannot wait to experience the thrill of MLB The Show 24. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s recently announced Hyper Series card adds even more energy to an already very anticipated baseball season.

