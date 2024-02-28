MLB The Show 24: Latest iteration of video game franchise set to feature over 400 new gameplay animations

MLB The Show 24 is inching closer and closer to its release date. The game will be available to the public on March 19, but those who preordered specific editions get early access on March 15.

The title will be released for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles like the previous year's editions. Unfortunately, there will be no release for PC players, and there is no word that the game will ever come to the platform.

Fans can look forward to a much-improved title, as over 400 new gameplay animations will be featured. Some of these new animations include fielder urgency, something many have been asking for.

At times, fielders did not have the urgency they should have after fielding a ball and trying to make an out on a fast baserunner. This year, that problem will be a thing of the past.

Nothing was worse than when your infielder fielded a ground ball and double-clutched their throw to first base like they had all the time in the world. It was not in the gamer's control and felt unfair when you were on the short end of the stick.

What other new animations can fans look forward to in MLB The Show 24?

Gamers will notice the new base sizes in MLB The Show 24. To account for these new base sizes, Sony San Diego has introduced adjustments to the tag animations.

Another new animation fans will notice is the ability to step off and fake a throw with the pitcher. This creates another layer to the cat-and-mouse game between the pitcher and the baserunner.

From the new Derek Jeter Storylines mode being introduced to the new animations, this game is sure to be a better experience than last year.

