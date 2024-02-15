MLB The Show 24: Iconic video game series set to feature female player for the first time

The hype for MLB The Show 24 is starting to catch on as the game is getting close to release. The iconic video game will be released on March 19, but fans can get in on the action on March 15 through pre-orders.

The game will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox One Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch. Many fan-favorites are returning in this year's version of the game, including the Storylines mode.

The Storylines mode in MLB The Show 24 takes a look at the famous Negro League players throughout history. This year, fans will have the opportunity to play as Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional ball on a regular basis.

MLB The Show has never featured a playable female character, so this is a first. While playing some games in professional baseball, Stone got her real start with the Indianapolis Clowns during the 1953 season.

What other baseball players are in MLB The Show 24's Storylines mode?

MLB The Show 24 is not just focusing on Toni Stone in their Storylines mode. Other prominent Negro League players will have their stories told when the game comes out in March.

One player fans can get excited about is Hank Aaron. Everyone knows about the 25-time All-Star, but not many are familiar with just how elite of a player he was compared to others. Other players the game will feature are Josh Gibson and Buck Leonard.

This is just the first wave of players that will be headlined. The second wave of players will be released in early April. On top of the Storylines mode, Sony San Diego will donate $1 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for each game sold.

If you are a fan who wants a deeper dive into the lives of historic Negro League players, this is the game for you.

