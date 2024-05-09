MLB The Show 24: Latest update fixes Derek Jeter storyline rewards

MLB The Show 24 recently released Update 8 early Thursday morning. It includes multiple quality-of-life updates to things like Storylines, Franchise, Stadium Creator, Online and much more.

One of the biggest issues that this update addresses is the problem players had with Derek Jeter's storyline mode. In the mode, gamers had problems receiving the correct rewards for side missions, but that has now been fixed.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Another big issue that has been resolved in this update is pitchers tipping pitches online. There have also been stability improvements for 1v1 and Co-Op to make the games run smoother.

What else came in MLB the Show 24's Update 8?

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete - Vladimire Guerrero Jr. (Image via USA Today)

The Detroit Tigers were the most recent team to unveil their City Connect uniforms. They are sleek, paying homage to the Motor City, and are now in the game for you to snag.

Expand Tweet

All you need to do to acquire the uniforms is to complete the Tigers' conquest map. You only need to defeat four teams including the Cleveland Guardians, and the new digs are yours.

For those who love to create stadiums, a bug has been fixed that allowed incorrect placement of the batter's eye. There were also various bug fixes to Future City stadium props.

Custom leagues also got a fix. A bug has been addressed that would cause an invalid roster error when attempting to randomize a winner. Team stats will also now display correctly after games.

We round out the update with some miscellaneous fixes. Jackie Robinson's socks bug has been fixed, alongside various audio and presentation bugs.

On the gameplay side of things, there were no updates or balance changes with this update. Those updates will likely come with Chapter 3's Update, which is scheduled for Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback