MLB The Show 24: Negro League Museum President calls game collaboration one of 'most meaningful' achievements in organization's history

MLB The Show 24 will continue its Storylines mode after seeing much success in last year's version of the game. The mode gave players a chance to play as iconic Negro League players and get an inside look at how great they were.

Negro League Baseball President Bob Kendrick could not be happier about the continued collaboration. He joined Front Office Sports to talk about how important the collaboration has been.

Kendrick stated that the game's involvement has drastically increased the attention of the Negro Leagues. And with season two on the way for MLB The Show 24, that attention should only increase.

Seeing the Negro Leagues in a video game is something Kendrick had always hoped for but did not know it was possible. However, the uncertainties quickly disappeared after Sony San Diego called Kendrick three years ago.

What to expect from season two of Storylines in MLB The Show 24

Hank Aaron (Image via Getty)

MLB The Show 24 players can expect to play as 10 different Negro League Legends. Four of these legends will be available at release, while the additional legends will come shortly after launch.

One of the players that will be available at launch is Hank Aaron. He is one of the most famous Negro League players in history, having a 23-year career in the big leagues.

The other legends available at launch include Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, and Toni Stone. Stone is remembered as the first female to play professional baseball regularly.

Outside of the Negro League players, MLB The Show will also highlight Derek Jeter. Players will relive the highlights of Jeter's illustrious career with the New York Yankees.

The years 1995 to 2000 will be available at launch, while his career highlights from 2001-2014 will be released a few weeks post-release.

