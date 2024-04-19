MLB The Show 24: Royals' superstar Bobby Witt Jr. named first Lightning Player of the season

MLB The Show 24, like previous iterations of the game, introduced their first Lightning Player of the season. Lightning Players are juiced cards of somebody who has performed exceptionally well.

For the first of the year, developer Sony San Diego decided to go with Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. He has been given a 95 Overall card that boasts 99 speed on the basepaths.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Witt's primary position is shortstop, but he has third base as his secondary position, making him flexible. He also possesses the Unfazed Quirk, which helps sluggers hit in two-strike counts.

Unlike in previous iterations of the game, Witt can be found in collections. You will have to collect four Season 1 Award cards to unlock him.

How to unlock MLB The Show 24's Lightning Player Bobby Witt Jr.

MLB The Show 24 Lightning Player Bobby Witt Jr. (Image via Getty)

Kansas City Royals slugger Bobby Witt Jr. is certainly a card you will want to add in your MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty team. He can play multiple positions. He has good stats at the plate and is a speedster.

In order to unlock him, you must have four Season Award Players unlocked, including Garret Crochet, Michael Conforto, Ronel Blanco, and Spencer Steer. Each of these players has their own programs that you can complete to unlock them.

Expand Tweet

The programs involve some moments and missions and can be a bit grindy. However, Lightning Players are typically worth the grind, as they are some of the best cards in the game.

The Lightning Player Update comes at the perfect time. Next week, fans will see their first Roster Tributes Update of the season, which is always exciting. Those holding onto some high silvers and golds may see their players jump to the next tier.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback