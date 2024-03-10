MLB The Show 24 Soundtrack: Stacked artists lineup announced ahead of release ft. 2 Chainz & Karol G

It is just over one week before MLB The Show 24 hits store shelves and online marketplaces across the globe. In anticipation of the game's March 19 release, Sony San Diego has slowly been releasing updates about the latest iteration of the beloved video game series.

There have been a number of updates regarding MLB The Show 24 that have fans excited to get their hands on the newest entrance in the series. These updates have ranged from updated animations on defense and improved graphics, while also showcasing new game features such as the introduction of female players and a Derek Jeter storyline.

Expand Tweet

"The soundtrack for MLB The Show 24 is my favorite of the series for sure!! Huge props to the team and whoever curated it, there are some CUTS!!! @MLBTheShow" - @devaughmcdonald

One of the latest bits of information surrounding the game has been the release of the soundtrack. All gamers, particularly sports gamers, understand that a strong soundtrack can make or break the gaming experience. In comparison to the MLB The Show 23, the latest release will see a larger library of music from across the globe and different eras.

Here's a closer look at the complete soundtrack for MLB The Show 24

For those excited to play the latest version of the game franchise, the expanded soundtrack should appeal to everyone in one way or another. The songs that will appear on the soundtrack include hits from musical superstars such as James Brown, ZZ Top, Karol G, 2 Chainz, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Expand Tweet

"Just binged mlb the show soundtracks i am literally BEGGING for the show 24's soundtrack to be a banger" - @minnesuffering

The full MLB The Show 24 tracklist is as follows:

indie tribe - "ACT"

Curren$y - "Airborne Aquarium"

Phoenix - "All Eyes On Me

Jenevieve - "Baby Powder"

Karol G - "BICHOTAG"

Marlena Shaw - "California"

SoulEladio CarrionLa Canción Feliz del Disco

Feid - "CHORRITO PA LAS ANIMAS

Eladio Carrion - "Coco Chanel"

Aaron May "Cream"

IDLES - "Dancer"

Do I Do - "Stevie Wonder"

A Tribe Called Quest - "Excursions"

Jay Electronica - "Exhibit C"

Naughty By Nature "Feel Me Flow"

Roosevelt - "Feels Right"

Fiddlehead - "Fifteen To Infinity"

A Tribe Called Quest - "Find a Way"

REASON - "Flick It Up"

Big K.R.I.T. - "Fly The Coop"

Black Pumas "Gemini Sun"

Big K.R.I.T. "Get Up 2 Come Down"

Free Nationals - "Gidget"

CARRTOONS - "Groceries"

Joey Valence & Brae - "HOOLIGANG"

Al Green - "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart"

Hyper Trophy - "Citizen"

James Brown - "It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World"

Alfie Templeman - "Just A Dance"

ZZ Top - "Just Got Paid"

Babyface - "Keeps On Fallin’"

Rauw Alejandro & Lyanno, Brray - "LOKERA"

Camp Lo "Luchini AKA This Is It"

Gary Clark Jr. - "MAKTUB"

Kula Shaker - "Natural Magick"

Yung Gravy - "Nightmare On Peachtree Street"

Lovejoy - "Normal People Things"

Makua Rothman - "The One And Only"

Priya Ragu - "One Way Ticket"

ZEV - "Parachute"

Flowdan - "Pepper"

Ari Lennox - "Pressure"

Big K.R.I.T. - "Rhode Clean"

Little Brother - "Say It Again"

Play-N-Skillz - "Somos Latinos"

Momma - "Sunday"

Phonte - "Sweet You"

2 Chainz - "Threat 2 Society"

Katori Walker - "Uncomfortable"

Brittany Howard - "What Now"

Charles Bradley & The Menahan Street Band - "The World (Is Going Up In Flames)"

The loaded MLB The Show 24 soundtrack should help gamers enjoy their time as they look to conquer everything the game has to offer, whether that's following in Derek Jeter's footsteps or the beloved Diamond Dynasty mode.

