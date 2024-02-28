MLB The Show 24: Switch visuals take center stage following new gameplay trailer release

Though it has not yet been released, MLB The Show 24 is already being touted as the best, most innovative baseball game ever. Recently, fans got one of their first glimpses of the game's in-play action ahead of its March release date.

Developed by San Diego Studios under PlayStation Studios, the game will be available on all regular consoles, such as the PlayStation5, and the XBox Series X. However, the game will also be available on the Nintendo Switch.

Released in 2017, the Nintendo Switch boasts a level of convenience and mobility not seen in other consoles. However, with past editions of MLB The Show, gamers have complained about a reduced experience on their Switch consoles, often citing graphics as a top concern.

Despite concerns about player experience on the console, the gameplay trailer for MLB The Show 24 looks convincing. According to various sources, players on Switch will be able to access of all of the same modes, such as Storylines, Negro Leagues, Stadium Creator, and of course, Diamond Dynasty.

In addition to the beloved features of previous instalments, the '24 edition production team has also endeavored to fix shortcomings of the past. According to PlayStation Studios, MLB The Show 24 will come with over 400 new animations, including a variety of new throwing plays for players. It appears as though these new implementations will be set forth on the Switch platform as well.

The cover athlete for the game will be Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Each season since the innaugural edition of the game was released in 2006, some of the hottest names in MLB have graced the cover. The first player to ever be depicted on the cover was, in fact, former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

MLB The Show 24 to be met with high expectations from fans

Set to be released on March 19, the newest version of baseball's most beloved video game series has some serious hype around it. Currently, the game is being sold on pre-sale for $69.99 across various platforms.

As fans have been promised various graphical updates and other improvements, the standard has been set high. For fans of this timeless game series, there has never been a better time to ensure you get your copy as soon as possible.

