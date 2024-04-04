MLB The Show 24: Technical snags halt PS5 tournaments, Coach Classic postponed

MLB The Show 24 will be having tournaments on PlayStation all year. It has already launched tournaments shortly after the game was released, allowing players to win Stubs, The Show Packs and exclusive avatars.

Unfortunately, those excited for the Coach Classic tournament will have to wait a bit. The tournament that was set to kick off on Apr. 12 has been postponed due to technical reasons.

The game's developers, Sony San Diego, released a statement on social media stating that they would be delaying the tournament. They are yet to announce a make-up day.

The Coach Classic was the first tournament scheduled for the Celebration Series. The Celebration Series is a lineup of tournaments on PlayStation from April to November.

What other tournaments does MLB The Show 24 have planned for the Celebration Series?

Including the Coach Classic, MLB The Show 24 has six tournaments planned for the Celebration Series. These tournaments each have their own theme, making them stand out from each other.

The second Celebration series tournament takes place on Jun. 14, and it's called the Moonshot Pursuit. Think of it as a tournament in a stadium like the Colorado Rockies Coors Field.

Following the Moonshot Pursuit, fans can look forward to All-Star Week on Jul. 12 and the Seventh Inning Stretch on Aug. 23. The final tournament for the Celebration Series takes place on Nov. 8 and is called Gopher Ball.

Formatting for the weekday tournaments is a 16-player bracket, three-inning game. Weekend tournaments will be increased to a 32-player bracket.

If you are looking to scratch your competitive itch, these tournaments are just for you. To sign up, navigate to the game's hub on your PlayStation 5 home screen and look for the upcoming tournaments. Once you find what you are looking for, select register, and you are all set.

