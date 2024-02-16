MLB The Show 24: Who are the Indianapolis Clowns? A look at the Negro League team featured in the latest iteration of hit series

MLB The Show 24 is set to release on March 19, to the excitement of many baseball fans. Since 2014, it has been the sole MLB simulation video game, allowing those to play as their favorite teams and favorite players.

This year, the game is showcasing some exciting features. One of these features is the continuation of their Storylines mode, which takes a deep dive into various Negro Leagues ballplayers.

Fans will have the chance to play as Hank Aaron, one of the most famous members of the Indianapolis Clowns. Fans will also look at the career of Toni Stone, the first playable female character in the game's history.

During MLB The Show 24's launch, it will showcase three different uniforms the Clowns wore. In addition to the Clowns uniforms, there will be six Homestead Grays and four Pittsburgh Crawfords uniforms.

Looking back at the history of MLB The Show 24's featured team: The Indianapolis Clowns

You cannot talk about the Indianapolis Clowns without mentioning Hank Aaron. In 1952 Aaron signed his first professional contract with the club, playing shortstop and being the clean-up hitter. However, in June of that same year, Aaron was purchased by the Boston Braves.

Another notable player featured in MLB The Show 24 is Toni Stone. She was brought in to try to replace Aaron the following season and held her own. Being the first female to play professional ball regularly, she hit .243 with the Clowns.

Stone was not the only female player the Clowns had signed to a contract. They also signed pitcher Mamie "Peanut" Johnson and second baseman Connie Morgan.

Other notable players the Clowns had in their organization include Buster Haywood, Hubert "Big Daddy" Wooten, John Wyatt, and Hal King. Wyatt went on to play with the Oakland Athletics, and King had a stint with the Atlanta Braves.

