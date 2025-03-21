MLB The Show 25 cover athlete Gunnar Henderson takes issue with his speed rating in-game

Baltimore Orioles slugger Gunnar Henderson was lucky enough to be one of three included on the cover of MLB The Show 25. He is joined by NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes and Cincinnati Reds slugger Elly De La Cruz.

Ad

Being a cover athlete for the game, Henderson has a pretty good Live Series card. He is rated as an 86 with a silver hitting badge and a silver defensive badge as well.

However, he does have an issue with one of his ratings. In the game, his speed rating is 81. That is not bad, especially compared to other Live Series cards, but he feels that rating needs to go up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think there are some that are pretty accurate but I gotta check on the speed rating. I feel like it's pretty sneaky. I'm not gonna blaze the doors down but I feel like I can hold my own on the speed end. So, we might have to adjust that a little bit," said Henderson.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Henderson knows he is not the quickest guy in the league, but feels an 81-speed rating does not do him justice. This past season he stole a career-high 21 bases and was only thrown out four times.

"When I get up to top speed, I can move a little bit on the bases," he added.

The game constantly updates throughout the MLB season. So, Henderson could see an increase in his speed rating if he flashes the wheels in 2025.

Ad

Gunnar Henderson has turned to MLB The Show while recovering from injury

Baltimore Orioles - Gunnar Henderson (Photo via IMAGN)

Gunnar Henderson has been dealing with a right intercostal strain for much of the spring. The Baltimore Orioles have been cautious with their slugger, and his availability for Opening Day is murky.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

They kick off the season against the Toronto Blue Jays. Without Henderson in the lineup, that series will be much tougher. However, the Orioles slugger has been taking it easy in preparation for Opening Day getting his competitive itch in with MLB The Show 25.

"I will say for right now it is nice being in a competitive game because I haven't been able to do anything in two weeks. I loaded up the game the past couple of days and [would] be like, 'Alright, now I can be competitive at something'" said Henderson.

It would be interesting to see what modes Gunnar Henderson loads up. Is he playing with himself in Diamond Dynasty or is he taking control of Baltimore from a franchise point of view?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback