MLB The Show 25: Full list of legends revealed in latest trailer release ft. Manny Ramirez, Roger Clemens and Jose Bautista

The anticipation for MLB The Show 25 continues to mount as the developers continue to release sample of what gamers can expect from the latest iteration of the beloved franchise. While the early access of the baseball video game is slated to begin on March 14th, the standard release will take place on March 18th.

On Tuesday, the developers of MLB The Show 25 released yet another trailer that is only adding to the hype of the latest game. In the short teaser trailer, fans were treated to a long list of the latest legends that will be featured in this year's version, which will have more than 200 legends and fan favorites that will be playable.

Some of the most notable names that were shown in the video were Roger Clemens donning a New York Yankees uniform, Boston Red Sox Manny Ramirez, Toronto Blue Jays legend Jose Bautista, and even arguably the greatest hitter of all-time Ted Williams. Also Negro Leagues legends James “Cool Papa” Bell and Wilber “Bullet Joe” Rogan will be playable this year.

It's not only all-time greats that will make their debuts on MLB The Show 25 but a number of fan favorites and stars from years past, including former Colorado Rockies ace Ubaldo Jimenez, Baltimore Orioles submarine pitcher Darren O'Day, and former Silver Slugger Award winner Chase Headley.

There is likely going to be more legends added to the game, however, the long list of stars that will be making their debuts on MLB The Show 25 is exciting. Who doesn't want the opportunity to play as Houston Astros star Lance Berkman? Look out for the likes of Jason Kipnis, Bobby Abreu, Gil Hodges, Jason Varitek, Don Baylor, Bobby Grich, Jim Kaat, Ted Simmons, Preston Wilson, Reggie Sanders, and Hank Greenberg as well.

MLB The Show 25 has made a number of notable changes ahead of the game's release

It's not only the additional of all of these beloved legends to the game that will make the playing experience more enjoyable in the latest release. From improvements on defense to more realistic contract negotiations in franchise mode, there is a chance that this could be the best version of MLB The Show to date.

The game's developers announced several changes and upgrades to the video game, including the introduction of "The Amateur Years" in the Road to the Show game mode, which will let players begin in high school and college. There will also be eight licensed schools, including LSU, Texas, Vanderbilt, and UCLA.

The inclusion of the high school and college years will now give gamers an even more in-depth connection to their created players, taking from the amateur ranks to the Hall of Fame. It's going to be a big year for fans of the beloved video game franchise.

