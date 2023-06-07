Prominent MLB The Show Streamer YourFriendKyle is one of the top content creators for the game. His Twitch account has generated 173k followers, and his Youtube account has 282k subscribers.

Many tune in for his insight and insane gameplay, as he's among the best at the competitive level. His Youtube channel is full of tips, player debuts, and challenges. In his latest video, he let ChatGTP pick his ranked team, and it had some interesting choices.

After typing in the best players in history, YFK was surprised at how ChatGPT operated. It quickly threw out names like Rickey Henderson, Babe Ruth, and Hank Aaron, which are all cards in the game.

After setting his lineup with ChatGTP's recommendations on the best players in MLB history, he needed a few more bodies to fill out his team. He filled the rest of his team with the best-looking players in history, where David Beckham was wrongly listed. Some of the best-looking players that rounded out his team were Derek Jeter, Bryce Harper, and Mike Trout.

All that remained was his rotation, which was quite simple considering the number of veteran pitchers in the game. His lineup comprised Cy Young, Bob Gibson, Cristy Mathewson. Warren Spahn and Lefty Grove.

Following that, he took his squad into a ranked game to see how they stacked up against someone's best team. Joe Morgan, Hank Aaron, and Rickey Henderson were all huge to YourFriendKyle. He would eventually win the game 6-3.

MLB The Show is a game that has something for everybody

MLB The Show is a game for baseball fans of all ages. It has something for everybody, from single-player modes like March to October to online modes like Ranked Seasons.

It compiles true statistics that get regularly updated. A player has a great game or breaks a milestone? Look for him to be one of the supercharged players with highly boosted stats for a limited time.

It's also one of the few sports games where you don't have to spend money to stay competitive online. You can earn all the cards you want just by playing the game, doing missions, and getting xp.

Whether you want to take your favorite team to the World Series, change their franchise, or itching to play someone competitively, this game has it.

