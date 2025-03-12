MLB Tokyo Series 2025: All you need to know about dates, venues, players, teams & tickets

The MLB Tokyo Series 2025 is set to begin next week as two of the top teams from Major League Baseball are set to take on teams from Japan. In an effort to grow the game, MLB hosts some of the regular season games in different parts of the world each year.

Ad

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers will officially open the 2025 MLB season during the Tokyo Series, but there will be more events that will take place throughout the week. Here's everything you need to know about the MLB Tokyo Series 2025.

How to Get Tickets

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Major League Baseball held a ticket sale on January 27 for those fans from outside Japan who wanted to attend the Tokyo Series. Those tickets sold out quickly, forcing fans to use the secondary market to secure tickets before making the trip to Tokyo.

Ad

Trending

A majority of the tickets were made available in Japan, and those tickets have sold out too, according to MLB Japan's Instagram.

Dates

The MLB Tokyo Series 2025 will begin on March 15 with a pair of exhibition games, and the action will wrap up on March 19. Each MLB team will play four games in Tokyo, while two of the top Japanese teams will get to play twice.

March 15:

Chicago Cubs vs. Hanshin Tigers 12 noon JST

Ad

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Yomiuri Giants 7:00 p.m. JST

March 16:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Hanshin Tivers 12 noon JST

Chicago Cubs vs. Yomiuri Giants 7:00 p.m. JST

March 18:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs 7:00 p.m. JST

March 19th:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs 7:00 p.m. JST

Venues

All of the games during the MLB Tokyo Series 2025 will be played at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.

Teams

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs were chosen to play in the MLB Tokyo Series 2025 for a few reasons. The Dodgers and Cubs are two of the most storied franchises in MLB, and they also have a few of the popular Japanese players on their rosters.

Ad

Players

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, and they are one of the favorites to win the title again this season. Los Angeles has a loaded roster, including Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Chicago Cubs have had a few rough seasons, but they are looking to get back to the postseason after several big moves this offseason. Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga are part of the Japanese contingent for the Cubs during the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback