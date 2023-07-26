MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Mariners acquire Trent Thornton from Blue Jays in exchange for prospect Mason McCoy

The Seattle Mariners have acquired pitcher Trent Thornton from the Toronto Blue Jays. Thornton was designated for assignment last week when Toronto acquired Genesis Cabrera.

Seattle is sending infielder Mason McCoy in exchange for Thornton. McCoy has hit .234 with 11 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases in Triple-A and has yet to make his MLB debut.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Reliever Trent Thornton is being traded to the Seattle Mariners, sources tell ESPN. He was DFA’d last week when the Toronto Blue Jays acquired Genesis Cabrera. Headed to the Blue Jays is infielder Mason McCoy, currently in AAA. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In five years with the Blue Jays, Thornton compiled a 7-14 record with a 4.77 ERA in 260.1 innings pitched. He has only appeared in four games this season, coming out of the bullpen, only throwing 5.1 innings this season.

Seattle is hoping a change of scenery is what Trent Thornton needs. He was thought to be a solid prospect coming up but has not been able to find much success so far.

Seattle will open up a spot for Thornton on their roster. They just announced pitcher Marco Gonzalez would be transferred to the 60-day IL. He has been on the IL since May with a nerve issue.

Injuries have hurt Trent Thornton's development

The Houston Astros drafted Trent Thornton in the 2015 MLB Draft. He would spend three seasons in their system before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018.

He got into Toronto's rotation in 2019. That year he went 6-9 with a 4.84 ERA on 154.1 innings pitched. He struck out 22% of the batters he faced that season but would face elbow inflammation issues the following year.

This has caused him to limit his workload and move to the bullpen as a reliever. His numbers as a reliever have not been terrible, but he is not getting much work, being pushed down the depth chart.

When a team trades for you, they believe in you. This may be enough for Thornton to get the ball rolling.