MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve reinforcements pave the way for potential Astros moves

The Houston Astros have activated Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve from the injured list, and it could affect their MLB Trade Deadline plans. Their return should have an immediate effect on the team's level of play and result in wins for a team that has championship aspirations. The Astros GM, Dana Brown, has made it clear the team is looking to add a left-handed hitter, but that may change.

However, with the return of their two top stars, especially Alvarez, that plan could be in flux. Alvarez is a left-handed hitter, bringing balance to the lineup that Brown was seeking. They now have the flexibility to target any position group they want. It is likely this would mean an improved focus on the pitching staff.

The team was extremely excited to announce the return of Alvarez and Jose Altuve on Twitter.

"The cavalry has arrived" - Houston Astros

Astros reporter Brian McTaggart reported on the presumed plan for the MLB Trade Deadline on Twitter.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Astros GM Dana Brown also said starting pitching and relief pitching are atop of the team’s trade wishlist, with left-handed bat still a need.

If the need for a left-handed bat has been suppressed by these returns, the team can focus on pitching. It is no secret that the Astros have not had the qualtiy of starting pitching they have needed this season. Altering their strategy just in time for the upcoming deadline could be a game changer for the team.

The Houston Astros know they need to make improvements at the MLB Trade Deadline

The Astros came into this season as the presumptive American League West champions. Now, they are in a heated race with the Texas Rangers for the crown. Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez returning from injury gives them the leeway they need to improve their pitching staff at the MLB Trade Deadline.

In the long run, that could be the difference maker for the Astros looking to defend their.