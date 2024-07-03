MLB Trade Deadline: 3 Phillies players likely to be traded by July 30

With a record of 56-29, the Philadelphia Phillies remain the top team in MLB. Although it is virtually guaranteed that Bryce Harper's club will make the postseason, that does not mean there is no work to do before then.

Despite being first in team ERA and fourth in runs scored, the team still has some players who could be dealt before the July 30 deadline. We'll be looking at a few players today who the Phillies might deal on or before that date.

Three Philadelphia Phillies Players Primed for a Trade

3. Edmundo Sosa

28-year-old Edmundo Sosa did an excellent job filling in for Trea Turner, as the star shortstop missed 38 games due to a left hamstring strain. The Panamanian hit .270/.331/.467 in 50 games.

However, with Turner back, the slots for manager Rob Thomson to slot Sosa into have greatly diminished. Seeing as though the versatile infielder is under a one-year, $1.4 million deal, trading him to a speedy NL Central team like the Brewers or Cincinnati Reds might make sense if relief pitching comes the other way.

2. Taijuan Walker

The fact that Taijuan Walker has been one of the weakest starters for the Philadelphia Phillies this season speaks volumes about the team's pitching depth. In ten starts, the veteran right-hander is 3-3 with a 5.60 ERA.

"Taijuan Walker bump day" - Zack Wheeler FC

Although the 31-year-old's deal with the Phillies will not expire until 2026, the team is overburdened with quality starters. By trading Taijuan Walker as part of a package, the Phillies could scoop up a big bat like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Luis Robert, who both currently play on teams that look set on selling at the deadline.

1. Whit Merrifield

Last season on the Toronto Blue Jays, utility man Whit Merrifield hit .272/.318/.382 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs. While not quite a career season for Merrifield, it certainly came close and helped him earn a one-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that includes a team option for next season.

"Early flight home for this baseball. Whit Merrifield cracks a 3-run shot. #LondonSeries" - MLB

However, Merrifield is now having one of the worst seasons of his career. A .188 hitter, the 35-year-old has only hit 3 home runs and looks set to reach a career-high strikeout figure. A seasoned veteran with a lot of experience, dealing the three-time All-Star would serve to free up some space in the overcrowded infield, as well as present value to a fair few potential buyers.

