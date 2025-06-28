MLB Trade Deadline: 3 Pirates players who could be moved by July 30 ft. Mitch Keller

The Pittsburgh Pirates have endured a difficult 2025 campaign and currently sit bottom of the NL Central with a 33-50 record. Having struggled mightily for any form of consistency, the Bucs have next to no chance of making the playoffs.

Naturally, that makes them quite obvious sellers as the trade deadline nears, with plenty of contenders looking at acquiring some of Pittsburgh's talent.

Let's take a look at three players who could be on their way away from PNC Park by the time the trade deadline is up.

Three Pirates players who could be traded by July 30

#3 - Andrew Heaney

One of the highlights of an otherwise poor season for the Pirates has been their pitching staff, who have done their absolute best to keep their team in close games, only to be often let down by a lack of run support from the offense. Veteran Andrew Heaney has been one of the pitchers that has impressed for much of this season.

Andrew Heaney in action against the Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Getty

So far, Heaney has a 3-7 record, along with a 4.48 ERA and 64 total strikeouts. Though not the ace of staff by any means, a pitcher like Heaney would be a quality fourth or fifth man for any contender's rotation. Being left-handed also offers teams the possibility of adding some variety to their rotation.

#2 - Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller is another one of the Pirates' starting pitchers who also has been solid this year. So far, the 29-year-old is pitching with a 2-10 record, along with a 3.90 ERA and 77 total strikeouts.

Everything that makes Heaney a great potential acquisition also applies to Keller, with the bonus of Keller boasting slightly better numbers and also being five years younger.

#1 - Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Hitting .277 with a single home run and 19 RBIs so far this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been one of the few Pittsburgh hitters who has managed to maintain a decent batting average this year.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa in action against the San Diego Padres - Source: Getty

In addition, his ability to make great defensive plays as a shortstop, Kiner-Falefa is a prospective trade target that many top teams are reportedly interested in.

