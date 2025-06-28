  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • MLB Trade Deadline: 3 Pirates players who could be moved by July 30 ft. Mitch Keller

MLB Trade Deadline: 3 Pirates players who could be moved by July 30 ft. Mitch Keller

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jun 28, 2025 22:54 GMT
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty

The Pittsburgh Pirates have endured a difficult 2025 campaign and currently sit bottom of the NL Central with a 33-50 record. Having struggled mightily for any form of consistency, the Bucs have next to no chance of making the playoffs.

Ad

Naturally, that makes them quite obvious sellers as the trade deadline nears, with plenty of contenders looking at acquiring some of Pittsburgh's talent.

Let's take a look at three players who could be on their way away from PNC Park by the time the trade deadline is up.

Three Pirates players who could be traded by July 30

#3 - Andrew Heaney

One of the highlights of an otherwise poor season for the Pirates has been their pitching staff, who have done their absolute best to keep their team in close games, only to be often let down by a lack of run support from the offense. Veteran Andrew Heaney has been one of the pitchers that has impressed for much of this season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Andrew Heaney in action against the Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Getty
Andrew Heaney in action against the Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Getty

So far, Heaney has a 3-7 record, along with a 4.48 ERA and 64 total strikeouts. Though not the ace of staff by any means, a pitcher like Heaney would be a quality fourth or fifth man for any contender's rotation. Being left-handed also offers teams the possibility of adding some variety to their rotation.

Ad

#2 - Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller is another one of the Pirates' starting pitchers who also has been solid this year. So far, the 29-year-old is pitching with a 2-10 record, along with a 3.90 ERA and 77 total strikeouts.

Everything that makes Heaney a great potential acquisition also applies to Keller, with the bonus of Keller boasting slightly better numbers and also being five years younger.

#1 - Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Hitting .277 with a single home run and 19 RBIs so far this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been one of the few Pittsburgh hitters who has managed to maintain a decent batting average this year.

Ad
Isiah Kiner-Falefa in action against the San Diego Padres - Source: Getty
Isiah Kiner-Falefa in action against the San Diego Padres - Source: Getty

In addition, his ability to make great defensive plays as a shortstop, Kiner-Falefa is a prospective trade target that many top teams are reportedly interested in.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications